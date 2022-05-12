Scotiabank Cuts Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$26.25

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

D.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.50 to C$28.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a hold rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.22.

Shares of D.UN stock opened at C$22.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.06. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$21.21 and a one year high of C$30.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

In related news, Director Michael Cooper bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$860,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,760,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$365,817,773.34.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

