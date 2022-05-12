Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.30

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 4625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1,016.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after buying an additional 671,663 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,962,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,364,000 after buying an additional 464,231 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 14,303.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 138,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

