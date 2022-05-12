Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.30

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 4625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76.
About Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)
