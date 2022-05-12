Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Stock Position Cut by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $53.87 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

SEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

