Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $718,000 Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of CPB opened at $49.35 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

