Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after acquiring an additional 315,676 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,834,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,150,000 after buying an additional 65,605 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,897,000 after buying an additional 255,063 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,008,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 9.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,160,000 after buying an additional 109,613 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $176.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.22 and a 200 day moving average of $205.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $164.52 and a 12-month high of $249.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

