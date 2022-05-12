Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 686 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in APA by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 6.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 8.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average of $33.56. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $45.27.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

