Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 224.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 501.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FMC. Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

FMC stock opened at $115.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.69 and a 200-day moving average of $115.57. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

FMC declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

