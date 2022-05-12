Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $82.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Selective Insurance is poised to witness top-line growth backed by sustained premium growth across its segments. Premiums have benefited from compelling portfolio, high retention ratio, pure renewal price increase and new business growth. Net investment income should benefit from alternative investments in other investments portfolio. It estimates investment income of $200 million from alternative investments in 2022. Geographic expansion plays a vital role in growth. It boasts solid capital position supporting effective capital deployment that enhances shareholder value. Shares of Selective Insurance have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, its exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility. For 2022 it estimates combined ratio, excluding catastrophe losses, of 91%. Escalating expenses put pressure on operating margin expansion.”

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.20.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $76.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,666,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,531,000 after purchasing an additional 228,502 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after purchasing an additional 219,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,838,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160,260 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 886,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,671,000 after purchasing an additional 143,130 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

