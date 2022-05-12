Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $57.56

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.56 and last traded at $57.61, with a volume of 8830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.51.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.27.

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average of $75.15.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $261,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,692. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 132.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

