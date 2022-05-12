Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Releases Earnings Results

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

SNSE traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,083. The company has a current ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 30.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensei Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 66,203 shares of company stock worth $264,629 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 202,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 1,538.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101,151 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 42,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 28,635 shares in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.