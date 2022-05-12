Sentinel Price Down 55.2% Over Last Week (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 12th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $11.14 million and $819,221.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 55.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

DVPN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,979,177,035 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,763,683 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

