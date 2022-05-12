Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Sera Prognostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sera Prognostics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ:SERA opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42. Sera Prognostics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $15.50.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect that Sera Prognostics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SERA. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at $1,667,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

