Serum (SRM) Trading Down 41.5% Over Last Week

Serum (SRM) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00003975 BTC on exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $313.26 million and $108.84 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Serum has traded 41.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Serum

Serum (SRM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

