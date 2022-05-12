Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SVC. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday.

SVC opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $992.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 68.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 120.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

