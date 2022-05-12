SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.70

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.70 and last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 78365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,150.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.5118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%.

About SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

