Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of SMED stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $4.00. 265,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 million and a PE ratio of 5.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 16,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

