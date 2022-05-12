Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0767 per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shaw Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 78.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.66. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,459,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,264,000 after buying an additional 1,288,293 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after acquiring an additional 97,875 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $989,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

