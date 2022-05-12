Shell (LON:SHEL) Given New GBX 3,000 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,750 ($33.90) to GBX 3,000 ($36.99) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($31.45) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,045 ($25.21) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($32.06) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.99) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,665.70 ($32.87).

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,268.84 ($27.97) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,105.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £170.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,337.72 ($28.82).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

