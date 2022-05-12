Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 588.2% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SHZHY opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. Shenzhou International Group has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $26.71.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

