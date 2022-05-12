Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 588.2% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SHZHY opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. Shenzhou International Group has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $26.71.
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shenzhou International Group (SHZHY)
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.