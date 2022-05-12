Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.00

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.18), with a volume of 962937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.21).
The company has a current ratio of 18.89, a quick ratio of 17.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.21.
About Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)
