Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national and regional name brands. The Company operates 404 stores in 33 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival is committed to earning the highest level of respect of their customers, shareholders, communities and employees. “

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SCVL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

SCVL opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $822.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $313.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.65%.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 76,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoe Carnival (Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shoe Carnival (SCVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.