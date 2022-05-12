Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Mincon Group (LON:MCON)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of Mincon Group stock opened at GBX 102 ($1.26) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 102.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 110.93. Mincon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 95 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 120 ($1.48). The stock has a market cap of £216.72 million and a PE ratio of 17.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Mincon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

