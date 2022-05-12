Short Interest in Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF) Decreases By 98.3%

Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the April 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ANTGF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Advantagewon Oil has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.36.

Advantagewon Oil Company Profile

Advantagewon Oil Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas reserves in North America. It holds a 50% working interest in twelve wells located in Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

