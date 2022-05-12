Short Interest in ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Declines By 96.2%

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the April 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASMVY stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $43.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.9495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%.

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

