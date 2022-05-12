Short Interest in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Declines By 80.5%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the April 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKTI. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BK Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BK Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BK Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 37,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in BK Technologies by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 650,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 270,164 shares during the last quarter. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKTI traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,009. BK Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BK Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. BK Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.09%.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.

