Short Interest in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Declines By 90.9%

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the April 15th total of 792,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CTK stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,070. CooTek has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $648,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

