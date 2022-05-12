Short Interest in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Drops By 75.4%

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the April 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of DSEEY stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Daiwa Securities Group has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.