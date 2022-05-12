Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Expands By 172.0%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 172.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,197,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,029,000 after acquiring an additional 155,573 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 247.8% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 472,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 336,740 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 15.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 49,426 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 8.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 358,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 28,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 183.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 115,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 74,755 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,703. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.