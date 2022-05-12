Short Interest in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Decreases By 97.3%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the April 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ SUSB opened at $24.27 on Thursday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUSB. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

