Short Interest in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Decreases By 97.3%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the April 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ SUSB opened at $24.27 on Thursday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.