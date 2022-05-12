Short Interest in Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Declines By 79.6%

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the April 15th total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,311,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LCLP traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 12,498,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,387,127. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Life Clips has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

About Life Clips (Get Rating)

Life Clips, Inc develops, finances, produces, and distributes artificial intelligence (AI) based technological solutions for the mental health and healthcare sector in the United States. The company offers AI powered mental health analytics platform for businesses to measure, understand, and improve the mental well-being of their employees, patients, or customers.

