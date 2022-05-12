Short Interest in Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Declines By 79.6%

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the April 15th total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,311,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LCLP traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 12,498,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,387,127. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Life Clips has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.
About Life Clips (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Life Clips (LCLP)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Life Clips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Clips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.