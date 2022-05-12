Short Interest in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Expands By 186.5%

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 186.5% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.06. 19 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,843. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 51.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OptimumBank in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of OptimumBank by 7.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

