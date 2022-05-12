Short Interest in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Decreases By 83.0%

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the April 15th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RCS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.17. 170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,592. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
