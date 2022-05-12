Short Interest in PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Decreases By 85.7%

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, UBS Group cut PostNL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
PSTNY stock remained flat at $$3.83 during midday trading on Thursday. PostNL has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $4.24.
PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.
