Short Interest in PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Decreases By 85.7%

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNYGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, UBS Group cut PostNL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

PSTNY stock remained flat at $$3.83 during midday trading on Thursday. PostNL has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

About PostNL (Get Rating)

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

