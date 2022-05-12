Short Interest in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Increases By 747.2%

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 747.2% from the April 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Get Simon Property Group Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $7,816,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 252,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.