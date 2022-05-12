Short Interest in TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) Declines By 94.7%

TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the April 15th total of 580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,369,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TPTW stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. TPT Global Tech has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.
