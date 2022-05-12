Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Expands By 464.5%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 464.5% from the April 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 66,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 422,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHF traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,740. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0198 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

