Short Interest in Wildpack Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDPF) Expands By 800.0%

Wildpack Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WLDPF stock opened at 0.21 on Thursday. Wildpack Beverage has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 1.10.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wildpack Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Wildpack Beverage Inc manufactures and packages beverages on contract basis. The company offers filling, decorating and supplying aluminum cans, co-packing, sleeving, warehousing, and third party logistics services. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

