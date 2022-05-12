Short Interest in Wildpack Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDPF) Expands By 800.0%

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

Wildpack Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDPFGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WLDPF stock opened at 0.21 on Thursday. Wildpack Beverage has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 1.10.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wildpack Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Wildpack Beverage (Get Rating)

Wildpack Beverage Inc manufactures and packages beverages on contract basis. The company offers filling, decorating and supplying aluminum cans, co-packing, sleeving, warehousing, and third party logistics services. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wildpack Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildpack Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.