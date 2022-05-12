Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, an increase of 535.6% from the April 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 568,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIEGY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €22.60 ($23.79) to €22.00 ($23.16) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($148.42) to €129.00 ($135.79) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($157.89) to €175.00 ($184.21) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €185.00 ($194.74) to €175.00 ($184.21) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.71. The company had a trading volume of 184,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $89.66. The firm has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.56.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

