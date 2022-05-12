Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,119,700 shares, a growth of 194.7% from the April 15th total of 1,398,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,866.2 days.

SEMHF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.67. 2,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $77.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.10.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

