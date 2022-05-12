SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $62.00

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.80), with a volume of 2128434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.50 ($0.81).

The firm has a market cap of £425.45 million and a P/E ratio of -35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.89.

Get SigmaRoc alerts:

About SigmaRoc (LON:SRC)

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Northern Europe, the Channel Islands, and Belgium. The company also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.