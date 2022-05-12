Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 50571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a market cap of C$5.67 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.
Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile (CVE:SSE)
Recommended Stories
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spruce Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spruce Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.