Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 560.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VIPRF opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.70.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds a 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

