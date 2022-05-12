Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 560.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS VIPRF opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.70.
Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
