Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Trading 5% Higher

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Rating) traded up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 106,672 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 71,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.57 million and a PE ratio of -13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,620.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Sirona Biochem alerts:

About Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM)

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects include the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirona Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirona Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.