Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Trading 5% Higher

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Rating) traded up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 106,672 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 71,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.57 million and a PE ratio of -13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,620.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
About Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM)
