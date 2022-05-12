Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 5,277 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $172.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.45. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Evercore ISI started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,555 shares of company stock worth $5,951,385 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

