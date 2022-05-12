Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $8.23 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 404.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $174.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.37 and a 12-month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.80.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,104.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,064,496. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

