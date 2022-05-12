Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in US Foods were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in US Foods by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in US Foods by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USFD opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on USFD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CL King raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

