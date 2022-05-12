Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 14,645 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of O. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after buying an additional 752,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Realty Income by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Realty Income by 64.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,627,000 after purchasing an additional 355,112 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Realty Income by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,926 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.74 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

