Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT opened at $169.60 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.16. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

