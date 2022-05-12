Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 141,664 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,664 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $82.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.96 and its 200 day moving average is $88.74.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.54.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

