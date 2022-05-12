Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,822 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.08.

Shares of EPAM opened at $296.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.00. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.78.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

